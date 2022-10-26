No injuries reported in fire at vacant Mattoon house

MATTOON — Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of a fire early Tuesday evening at vacant house without utility service that had possibly been used by squatters.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss with the Mattoon Fire Department reported in a press release that crews were dispatched at 5:37 p.m. to 2512 Pine for a possible structure fire. Units arrived on scene at 5:41 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor of the structure.

Crews advanced a hose line through the front door to begin an attack on the fire, while another crew began searching the structure for any occupants. A secure water supply was established by an additional crew, who then went inside to assist in searching the structure.

The fire was brought under control quickly and kept to the room of origin. The search found no occupants inside the structure. Neighbors advised that they did not believe anyone was residing in the structure, however, they thought that this residence was being used by squatters. Crews then began overhaul, searching for any extension or hidden fire within the walls.

Officials were told that no utilities were turned on at this residence.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation.

There were no reported injuries. Crews cleared the scene at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Mattoon fire crews were assisted by Coles-Moultrie 911, Charleston Fire Department, Mattoon Police Department, and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service.