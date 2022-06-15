 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police find no evidence of active shooter at Charleston business

CHARLESTON — Reports of an active shooter Wednesday at the Vesuvius building in Charleston were unfounded, police said.

Charleston police Lt. Joel Shute said it appears there was a miscommunication when a false report of a man with a gun was made at Mars Petcare in Mattoon. It was there that a person said they saw an individual with what was originally thought to be a gun but later confirmed to be pest control equipment.

Shute said the situation then turned into a rumor that an active shooter was at Vesuvius. Police responded and conducted a search of the Vesuvius building and determined there was not an active shooter on the property.

An Vesuvius employee later described a safety officer telling people to exit the building. Questions about it being a possible drill were answered when they got outside and saw police.

This story will be updated.

