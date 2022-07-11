Police need help finding missing veteran

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department is asking for help locating Jason Feltner, 44, after he went missing June 18.

He is a white male who is 6’1” and 220 pounds with multiple tattoos. Both of his ears are pierced, he has a mole on his uper left cheek and he was last seen wearing a Harley Davidson tank top, blue jean shorts and Timberland boots.

Feltner, who is from Charleston, was last seen walking toward the intersection of W. Lincoln Avenue and Davis Street after having left all of his personal belongings at his home. He is a disabled Army veteran.

His family is concerned for his health because he is dependent on insulin and they believe he does not have any with him.

Feltner may have connections to Casey or Decatur.

All tips can be sent to p3tips.com.