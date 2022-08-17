Police warn Charleston residents to look out for dangerous dog

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens to be cautious of a dog they believe to be dangerous after a "serious dog bite" incident Wednesday morning.
The dog they are looking for is a brindle and white pitbull wearing a red harness, with what was described as a "blood-stained chest." It was last seen running northbound in the 600 Block of North Division Street.
Police warn that the dog is dangerous and should not be approached.
Those with information should contact 217-345-0060 to speak with a dispatcher about the animal's location.
Today’s top pics: Indonesia Independence Day
Wetlands burn in the Parana Delta near Victoria, Entre Rios province, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The fires have been raging in the Parana Delta for several weeks. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Houston Astros' Framber Valdez, left, picks up Jose Altuve in the dugout in celebration of Altuve's home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
President Joe Biden hands the pen he used to sign the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Pedestrians walk on a hill in front of the Golden Gate Bridge partially covered by fog in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Serena Williams, of the United States, hits a backhand to Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Aaron Doster
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada (39) celebrates after scoring on Brandon Crawford's two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Giants won 2-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
A handcuffed man, arrested for alleged gang connections, waits to be transferred to a prison at the police delegation of San Bartolo in Soyapango, El Salvador, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The government of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele asked Congress on Tuesday to approve a fifth extension of the state of emergency to continue fighting gangs, on the same day that a group of people demanded in the streets the freedom of imprisoned relatives. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
Salvador Melendez
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at an Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyo. Challenger Harriet Hageman has defeated Cheney in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Former Vice President Dick Cheney watches he attends a primary Election Night gathering for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Giuliani is scheduled to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Niklas Kaul, of Germany, after winning the 1500 meters to take the gold medal in the Men's decathlon during the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the European Championships in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Gina Lueckenkemper, of Germany, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 100 meters during the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the European Championships in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Nafissatou Thiam, of Belgium, makes an attempt in the Women's heptathlon high jump during the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the European Championships in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
A participant bears the weight of other men above him as people climb greased poles to retrieve prizes during a greased-pole climbing competition held as a part of Independence Day celebrations at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Indonesia is celebrating its 77th anniversary of independence from the Dutch colonial rule. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Tatan Syuflana
Participants struggle to reach the prizes during a greased-pole climbing competition held as a part of Independence Day celebrations at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Indonesia is celebrating its 77th anniversary of independence from the Dutch colonial rule. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Tatan Syuflana
Members of Indonesian Air Force take part in a ceremony marking the country's 77th anniversary of independence at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP)
Willy Kurniawan
Pauline Pfeif of Germany competes during women's diving platform final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Marie Isabel Gose of Germany competes in the Women's 400m free style final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Thomas Ceccon of Italy celebrates after winning in the Men's 100m backstroke final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino reaches for Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon
A person walks past the damaged homes from a rocket attack early this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, as Russian shelling continued to hit towns and villages in Donetsk province, regional officials said. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A funeral worker installs a cross with a number plate on the grave of an unidentified civilian killed by Russian troops during the Russian occupation in Bucha near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Twenty one unidentified bodies exhumed from a mass grave were buried in Bucha on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Clouds of smoke cover the sky during a wildfire near Bejis, eastern Spain, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The European Forest Fire Information System says 275,000 hectares (679,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's more than four times the country's annual average of 67,000 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Alberto Saiz
Pope Francis greets a group of nuns at the end of his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)
Riccardo De Luca
