Police warn Charleston residents to look out for dangerous dog

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens to be cautious of a dog they believe to be dangerous after a "serious dog bite" incident Wednesday morning.

The dog they are looking for is a brindle and white pitbull wearing a red harness, with what was described as a "blood-stained chest." It was last seen running northbound in the 600 Block of North Division Street.

Police warn that the dog is dangerous and should not be approached.

Those with information should contact 217-345-0060 to speak with a dispatcher about the animal's location.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

