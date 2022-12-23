Search for missing Atwood woman suspended

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATWOOD — The search for a missing 20-year-old Atwood woman has been suspended, officials reported Friday afternoon.

"The search for Karen Fennessy has been suspended," Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said in a posting on the village of Atwood's Facebook page. "First responders and others checked several leads this morning in reference to Fennessy but have not been able to locate her. Plans are being made to resume the search at a later date." 

Fennessy was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 200 block of North Kansas Street in Atwood during frigid, windy weather. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots, and a gray winter hat.

Area first responders took part in the search Friday. Police received information that morning Fennessy was observed late Thursday night in the area of Central Avenue and Kentucky Street.

Fennessy, Karen

Fennessy

Atwood police had asked residents to check their garages, outbuildings, or unlocked vehicles and report any concerns to police by dialing 911. 

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Fennessy or has any information relevant to this search, they are asked to contact local authorities by calling the Piatt County Sheriff's Office at (217) 762-5761.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

