ASHMORE — Minor injuries resulted from a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a pickup truck Wednesday on Illinois Route 16 west of Ashmore, according to Illinois State Police.

According to the Illinois State Police, the collision occurred when the pickup's driver exited a private driveway and crossed the lane markings into the eastbound lanes of Route 16 at approximately 10:06 a.m. near Charleston Road.

The pickup was subsequently hit by the semi-trailer truck. The driver of the semi-trailer truck then lost control of this vehicle as it went into the north ditch and overturned.

State police said the driver of the semi-trailer truck was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The pickup driver, a 16-year-old male from Charleston, reported no injuries on scene; he was cited for improper lane usage.

