LERNA — Illinois State Police Zone 8 Investigations has requested public assistance in locating 55-year-old Ryan L. Waggoner of rural Lerna.
The State Police reported in a press release that Waggoner was last seen on June 2 at his residence in northwest Cumberland County.
Waggoner is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall; weighing approximately 150 pounds; and having brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to have a black and white Border Collie breed dog, by the name of Oliver, with him.
Those with any information on the whereabouts of Waggoner are asked to contact the State Police at (618) 359-6522.
