Sullivan resident injured in Coles County crash

CHARLESTON — A Sullivan resident was injured Saturday in a Coles County crash.

The Coles County Sheriff’s Office said Trysten B. Fugate, 26, was eastbound on 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the roadway and struck a guardrail and signage. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest near the I-57 off ramp.

The news release said Fugate was transported by Air Evac to Carle Foundation Hospital.

The crash, which occurred at 7:10 p.m., remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Mattoon Fire Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service and the Lincoln Fire Protection District.