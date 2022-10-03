Three family members killed in crash on way home from Charleston Speedway

DANVILLE — Three members of an Indiana family were killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday evening in Vermilion County on their way home from the Charleston Speedway.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden reported in a press release Monday afternoon that the two-vehicle crash on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola claimed the lives of husband and wife Lee J. Hall, 52, and Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18; all of Oxford, Indiana.

Charleston Speedway, located along Illinois Route 16 east of Charleston, mourned the loss of the Hall family in a post Sunday on its Facebook page. Lee Hall had competed in the Factory Stock Fall Nationals on Saturday at the Charleston Speedway.

"Today we begin to mourn the loss of this family that occurred due to a tragic accident on their way home from the speedway last night. Our deepest sympathy to the family members left behind, including their racing family and friends. Pray for those that this news has hit the hardest, as we are all at a loss of words this morning," Charleston Speedway's post said.

The speedway also asked the racing community to reflect on the great times they enjoyed with the Hall family and the memories they made.

Coroner McFadden said her office, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the crash. The JG-TC has requested a copy of the crash report from the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office.