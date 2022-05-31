Two Charleston 19-year-olds injured in crash that killed Humboldt husband, wife

MATTOON — Two 19-year-old Charleston residents were injured in the crash early Sunday evening north of Mattoon that killed a Humboldt husband and wife.

A Coles County Sheriff's Office press release reported that the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Douglas Wilson Jr., 19, of Charleston was traveling west on County Road 1200N, failed to halt at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 500E, and struck a vehicle driven by Rachel A. Sutton, 44, of Humboldt.

The sheriff's office reported that both vehicles continued into the field west of the intersection, where Wilson's vehicle overturned and ejected him and his passenger, Jennavive G. Williams, 19, of Charleston. Wilson's vehicle subsequently caught fire. The release reported that Sutton's vehicle slid further west and that both she and her passenger, James H. Sutton, 55, of Humboldt, died at the crash scene.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers has said that the Suttons were pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash, which occurred west of Dorans and U.S. Route 45.

