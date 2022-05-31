 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Two Charleston 19-year-olds injured in crash that killed Humboldt husband, wife

  • 0

MATTOON — Two 19-year-old Charleston residents were injured in the crash early Sunday evening north of Mattoon that killed a Humboldt husband and wife.

A Coles County Sheriff's Office press release reported that the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Douglas Wilson Jr., 19, of Charleston was traveling west on County Road 1200N, failed to halt at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 500E, and struck a vehicle driven by Rachel A. Sutton, 44, of Humboldt.

The sheriff's office reported that both vehicles continued into the field west of the intersection, where Wilson's vehicle overturned and ejected him and his passenger, Jennavive G. Williams, 19, of Charleston. Wilson's vehicle subsequently caught fire. The release reported that Sutton's vehicle slid further west and that both she and her passenger, James H. Sutton, 55, of Humboldt, died at the crash scene.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers has said that the Suttons were pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash, which occurred west of Dorans and U.S. Route 45.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Forest officials in India rescue baby elephant from abandoned well

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News