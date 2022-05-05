Two overturned vehicle crashes in a half hour span in Mattoon

MATTOON — No injuries were reported in two overturn crashes that occurred within a half hour Wednesday afternoon along Illinois Route 16 in Mattoon.

The first collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Charleston Avenue/Route 16 and Sixth Street, resulting in one vehicle overturning onto its side. Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst of the Mattoon Police Department said it's rare to see a vehicle knocked over like this on roadways in town.

Hurst said firefighters and police officers were finishing up their work at Charleston and Sixth Street when they were dispatched to the second overturn crash, which occurred on the east edge of town at Route 16 and Lerna Road.

"Everybody was going everywhere at about the same time," Hurst said of the busy emergency responders.

Hurst said a westbound SUV on Route 16 had turned on a red arrow south onto Lerna Road and pulled into the eastbound path of a vehicle that had a greenlight. He said the crash ended up impacting two other vehicles at the intersection, causing minor damage.

None of the motorists involved in the two crashes requested treatment at the scene from Mattoon Fire Department paramedics and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service crews, Hurst said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.