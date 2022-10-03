 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two taken to hospital after crash Monday in Charleston

University Drive and Grant Avenue crash

Traffic was diverted at University Drive and Grant Avenue Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.

 corryn.brock



CHARLESTON — A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon at University Drive and Grant Avenue resulted in two individuals being taken to the hospital.

There was no word on the condition of those involved.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. The area was blocked off for around 30 minutes.

One car was towed from the intersection. Its front drivers side door was off of the hinges and the window was shattered.

Charleston Police Department officers and the Charleston Fire Department responded to the crash.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

