 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured

Update: Coles Co. emergency crews respond to two crashed involving overturned vehicles

  • 0

4:50 p.m. UPDATE

Both scenes are clear. Traffic is flowing again.

4:40 p.m. UPDATE

Emergency crews on the scene of a second crash in which a vehicle has overturned.

This one is at Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road.

No additional details are available.

MATTOON — The westbound lanes of Charleston Avenue at Sixth Street in Mattoon have been closed because of two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned. It occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mattoon police and fire responded to the crash, along with Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service crews. Police said minor injuries were reported.

Additional details were not available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia says it will target NATO weapons supplies to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News