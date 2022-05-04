Update: Coles Co. emergency crews respond to two crashes involving overturned vehicles

4:50 p.m. UPDATE

Both scenes are clear. Traffic is flowing again.

4:40 p.m. UPDATE

Emergency crews on the scene of a second crash in which a vehicle has overturned.

This one is at Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road.

No additional details are available.

MATTOON — The westbound lanes of Charleston Avenue at Sixth Street in Mattoon have been closed because of two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned. It occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mattoon police and fire responded to the crash, along with Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service crews. Police said minor injuries were reported.

Additional details were not available.

