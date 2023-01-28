Updated: Four occupants displaced by apartment house fire in Mattoon

MATTOON — A fire Saturday evening in a west Richmond Avenue apartment house displaced the four residents who live there.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department reported in a press release that crews were dispatched at 5:21 p.m. to this fire at 2417 Richmond Ave. They arrived on scene at 5:25 p.m. and found a 1 1/2 story residential structure, housing two apartments, with heavy smoke coming from the attic.

The crews deployed two hand lines and did a search of the two apartments. The occupants of both unit had made it out of the structure prior to the arrival of the firefighters.

"Crews found light smoke in both apartments, and determined that the fire was in the attic," Hilligoss said. "Crews then began cutting a hole in the roof, and pulling ceiling to get access to the fire."

The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes. Crews then began the overhaul process to find any remaining hidden fire.

Both apartments received smoke and water damage. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters at this incident.

Fire department investigators then began a cause and origin investigation. Hilligoss said this fire appears to be electrical in nature, originating in the attic. All units cleared the scene at 7:56 p.m.

Hilligoss said a total of four people were displaced due to this fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to help them.

Mattoon firefighters also were assisted at this scene by Coles-Moultrie 911, Charleston Fire Department, Mattoon Police Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, and Ameren Illinois gas and electric.

The apartment house is across the street from the Life Academy school in the former Hawthorne Elementary School building.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking