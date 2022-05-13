Updated: Mattoon man dies in collision

MATTOON — A Mattoon motorcyclist died early Thursday evening from injuries he suffered when his motorcycle collided with a tow truck on U.S. Route 45 adjacent to Lake Land College's campus.

The Illinois State Police reported that the collision occurred at 4:55 p.m. as a tow truck driven by Wesley A. Doty, 51, of Mattoon was stopped southbound on Route 45 and waiting to make a left turn onto Coles County Road 250N while the motorcycle, driven by Michael J. McKenna, 69, was traveling north at the same location. According to police, the tow truck turned left into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck the passenger side of the tow truck.

Police said McKenna was airlifted to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said McKenna was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m. at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

The State Police said Doty, who declined medical attention from paramedics at the scene, was later charged for allegedly failing to yield and for driving out of classification. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

First responders and investigators had Route 45 at 250N, on the southeast edge of Lake Land's campus, closed for nearly five hours after the collision. Wabash Fire Protection District crews assisted at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.