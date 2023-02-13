CHARLESTON — The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred early Monday morning on Illinois 130 just south of Coles County Road 300 North.

Both lanes of Route 130 near the crash scene in southeast Coles County were reopened to traffic by 10 a.m. after having been closed by police after the two vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m.

"The crash (investigation) is still in its infancy and no further information is available at this time," the State Police reported.

The crash occurred north of the entrance road to Fox Ridge State Park and south of the Westfield Road. Traffic was diverted to the east from Route 130 on Coles County Road 300 North and Coles County Road 100 North.

