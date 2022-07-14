Updated: Power restored after outage on east side of Mattoon

MATTOON — Ameren Illinois reported that it restored power by approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday following an outage on the east side of town that was caused by a bird getting into a substation.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Marcelyn Love said the outage started shortly before 9 a.m. at the substation along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail near Interstate 57. She said the outage affected nearly 600 of the power company's customers in this area.

Community members reported experiencing outages at the Cross County Mall, Denny's, Home Depot, Walgreens, Walmart and other businesses, including the Sarah Bush Lincoln Family Medical Center.