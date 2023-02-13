CHARLESTON — Both drivers were killed in a head-on collision that occurred early Monday morning on Illinois Route 130 in southeast Coles County.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers reported late Monday morning that one of the drivers has been identified as Micah J. Morrison, 47, of Mattoon. He said his office is holding off on releasing the name of the other driver, a 50-year-old male from Fairfield, until the family can be notified. He said both drivers died at the scene and did not have passengers in their vehicles.

The Illinois State Police reported its preliminary investigation indicates the Fairfield man was driving his SUV north at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Route 130 approximately ¼ mile south of Coles County Road 300 North when his vehicle crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck the front of the other driver's southbound car.

The State Police reported that both lanes of Route 130 were closed to traffic for approximately four hours as part of the investigation, which is continuing. The crash occurred north of the entrance road to Fox Ridge State Park and south of the Westfield Road.

This story will be updated.

