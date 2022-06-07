Watch now: 'Cat'astrophe avoided: Charleston fire, utilities crews rescue kitten stuck in storm sewer

CHARLESTON — Concerned citizens, a team of firefighters and a utility department employee worked together Tuesday morning to rescue a kitten stuck in the storm sewer below Lincoln Avenue .

Charleston Fire Department Chief Steve Bennett said his department was called out to the road when passer-byers heard a kitten in the storm sewer.

Bennett said his team tried to locate the animal using search cameras but were unsuccessful. The utilities department was then called in to assist with a remote controlled camera that was used to get the kitten to an area where rescuers could grab the animal.

The concerned citizen’s who made the kitten’s rescue possible, Rachel White and Brittany Cook, praised the departments for their hard work and care in getting the kitten out safely.

White said she was taking her dog for a walk late Monday evening when she heard a kitten making noise and called for assistance from the police who said they could not help.

Calling back in the morning, White was able to get help from the fire department which then rescued what she hopes will be her new pet cat Carl. The cat will be named after the man who helped get the kitten to an area where he could be rescued, utility department employee Carl Ball.

It is not known how long the kitten was stuck in the drain.

White said she will be going to the vet to have the kitten checked out but it did not appear he was injured.

