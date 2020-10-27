Adams named JG-TC president, director of local sales and marketing

MATTOON — Dan Adams has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the Central Illinois Publishing Group of Lee Enterprises, which includes The Pantagraph in Bloomington, the Herald & Review in Decatur and the Journal-Gazette & Times-Courier in Charleston-Mattoon.

Adams previously served as director of sales at a4 Media, vice president of client services at Altice USA and owner of several businesses, including a home-care company, lifestyle magazine and a digital agency. He previously worked in leadership positions with Lee Enterprises in Billings, Montana; Madison, Wisconsin; and Davenport, Iowa.

“I’m very pleased to be able to introduce Dan to these markets,” Lee Group Publisher Chris White said. “His marketing and leadership experience will be very beneficial for both our business and our clients in this ever-changing media landscape. Dan understands how to effectively use data and insights to drive results for our marketing partners.”

Adams has served as board member of the Scott County YMCA, the Vera French Mental Health Center and the Davenport One Downtown Partnership. He is originally from Montana and is a graduate of the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.