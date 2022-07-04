Alan, Becky Metzger of Charleston honored as Farmers of the Year

"I have to thank Becky. She has been alongside me my entire farming career," Alan Metzger said on stage. He added afterwards that, "You rarely see one of us without the other. We truly have been a family farm."
Emcee Matt Piescinski, reading the award announcement, noted that both honorees joined the Coles County Young Farmers in their late teens and that they even went to a Young Farmers' meeting on their second date.Two years after marrying, the Metzgers were named the 1983 Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative's young couple of the year.
The Metzgers were also jointly honored as Coles County Farm Bureau outstanding members in 2011. Alan Metzger served as president of the Farm Bureau for 15 years and was a board member for 36 years, among many other positions with community groups.
Becky Metzger, who volunteers regularly at the local pantry and donates her handmade crafts to fundraising auctions, worked for many years as a secretary at Carl Sandburg Elementary School and as a staff member at Lifetime Eye Care in Charleston.
The two of them both have leadership roles within Wesley United Methodist Church and have served as liaisons with the Honor Flight program that takes veterans to see the monuments in Washington, D.C.
"We don't do these things to get applause. We do them because it's the right thing to do. That's our mantra," Becky Metzger said after the announcement.
Piescinskiread that their love of volunteerism is no surprise to anyone that has known their parents. He said Jim and Evelyn Metzger, and John and Nancy Swinford taught them from a young age to be leaders and give back to their communities. The honorees have passed this tradition of service on to their children and grandchildren.
The Metzgers were greeted back stage by handshakes and hugs from their friends and extended family. Their grandchildren squealed with excitement when they heard that their grandparents would get to ride in the Fourth of July parade at 1 p.m. Monday.
Alan Metzger thanked their support network of family, including his brother, Stan, as well as their landlords, farm workers and suppliers, for taking good care of them. He also thanked the Red, White & Blue Days organizers and the Chamber for the honor, noting that his father was a past recipient of the Farmer of the Year award.
"It means a lot to be honored alongside him," Alan Metzger said.
1 of 5
Father and son at the car show (copy)
Andy Bays of Charleston and his 6-year-old son, Trey, look over cars on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.
Scott Hood of Ashmore, at left, talks about his 1923 Ford T Bucket "Red Dragon" with Joe and Denise Wilson of Charleston on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.
Volunteer Bobbie Woolbright serves up all-you-can-eat ice cream to Karen Decker of Charleston and her great-nephew Wyatt Halsey and her great nieces Willow and Grace Halsey during Red, White & Blue Days on Sunday at Morton Park in Charleston. The ice cream sales help the Fourth of July Committee raise money for this annual celebration.
Bruce Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan and his band, portraying Springsteen's E Street Band, perform their Bruce in the USA show Sunday night during Red, White & Blue Days in Morton Park in Charleston.
The 2022 Red, White & Blue Days celebration held activities during the long Fourth of July weekend at Morton Park in Charleston.
1 of 5
Father and son at the car show (copy)
Andy Bays of Charleston and his 6-year-old son, Trey, look over cars on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
'Red Dragon' (copy)
Scott Hood of Ashmore, at left, talks about his 1923 Ford T Bucket "Red Dragon" with Joe and Denise Wilson of Charleston on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
AYCE ice cream (copy)
Volunteer Bobbie Woolbright serves up all-you-can-eat ice cream to Karen Decker of Charleston and her great-nephew Wyatt Halsey and her great nieces Willow and Grace Halsey during Red, White & Blue Days on Sunday at Morton Park in Charleston. The ice cream sales help the Fourth of July Committee raise money for this annual celebration.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Rick K & The Road Trip (copy)
Rick K climbs a ladder as he and his Road Trip band perform The Village People's "YMCA" Sunday evening during Red, White & Blue Days atMorton Park in Charleston.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Bruce in the USA (copy)
Bruce Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan and his band, portraying Springsteen's E Street Band, perform their Bruce in the USA show Sunday night during Red, White & Blue Days in Morton Park in Charleston.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
Alan Metzger speaks to the audience Sunday night during Red, White & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston after he and his wife, Becky, were named as the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce's Farmers of the Year. The award was announced by emcee Matt Piescinski, at left.
Alan and Becky Metzger were named as the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce's Farmers of the Year on Sunday night during Red, White & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston. Alan, at center, and Becky, at right, are shown celebrating and posing for photos afterwards with their son, Dale Metzger; and with granddaughters Layla Metzger, 8; Charlotte Miller, 10; and Paige Miller, 7.