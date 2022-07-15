Alexandria Wells reflects on year as Teen Miss Bagelfest

MATTOON — A year full of parades and pageants for Teen Miss Bagelfest Alexandria Wells will conclude with one more royal celebration Saturday.

The 18-year-old, along with other 2021 Miss Bagelfest court members, plans to take part in the 2022 pageant at The Fields Church, 900 DeWitt Ave. East. The Little Miss pageant is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., followed by the Preteen, Junior Miss and Miss Teen pageants starting at 2:30 p.m.

Wells has been assisting the 2022 contestants at their practices, including reading questions that may be asked by judges to the Little Miss girls. Wells said she has been impressed and is excited about seeing them take the stage, although it will feel strange to watch the pageants as a spectator instead of a contestant.

On July 10, 2021, Wells was crowned Teen Miss Bagelfest during the return of the pageant after this event and the rest of Bagelfest were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells said she has attended the Bagelfest carnival annually since she was a little girl and had entered the pageant in various categories over the years for fun, so she was especially thrilled to received this honor.

Wells said she vividly remembers riding in the Bagelfest parade the following weekend and waving to well-wishers along the route. This was the first of many parades in Central Illinois for her that year and this year as she took on her role promoting Bagelfest in other communities. Wells said her father, Aaron, has been her parade chauffeur while her mother, Chery, has assisted with hair and makeup.

This role also led to her attending pageants in other communities, sometimes ones that stretched across two nights. Wells said she was nervous at first about introducing herself and Bagelfest in front of the audiences at these pageants but gradually got accustomed to this public speaking.

Wells said one of her favorite things about her time as Teen Miss Bagelfest has been getting to know and having fun with her fellow 2021 court members: Junior Miss Brooklyn Fuller, Preteen Miss Layna Adele, and Little Miss Kira Gabbard. Wells said they together volunteered at the 2021 Bagelfest souvenir booth, attended parades and pageants, and went on a field trip to a theme park.

The outgoing Teen Miss Bagelfest said she will treasure all the friends and memories she has made in this role, including working with longtime pageant director Heather Fitt, and she looks forward to continuing her tradition of attending Bagelfest this year and in years to come.