All the Things holiday pop-up shop open in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Two local entrepreneurs recently opened an All the Things holiday pop-up gift shop that will be open through New Year's Eve.
The shop of Elena Davis and Kathy Gandolfi is located between Starbucks and Towne Square Jewelers in the retail center at the northeast corner of Lincoln Avenue and E Street.
Gandolfi said she and Davis had been planning to open a gift shop in this space months earlier when the COVID-19 pandemic stalled and then changed their plans. She said the space in this building, owned by Terry and Kathy Davis, remained empty.
"Elena approached me the Thursday before Thanksgiving about a potential holiday pop-up shop and that night we were already ordering products," Gandolfi said. "The next night the empty space was filled with our furniture and display pieces and within the next week our orders started arriving. We worked every day all day getting ready to open on Black Friday."
Candles, holiday T-shirts, gourmet food products and more are available at the shop.
Support Local Journalism
"There are lovely gifts and hilarious products as well," Gandolfi said. "We are still ordering new items every single day and new things come each day. At some point we’ll have to stop the ordering, because our last day to be open is New Year's Eve."
The shop is regularly open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and offers Sundays hours on occasion. Gandolfi said they also are willing to open at different times to provide private space for anyone who does not feel safe shopping during regular hours due to the pandemic.
"The community has been amazingly supportive and we’d like to thank everyone who has stopped in and found something or just wished us well," Gandolfi said. "If we haven’t seen you yet, please come by. We’re sure to have 'All The Things' you need to complete your holiday shopping and maybe some things you need to treat yourself, as well."
More information is available at the “All the Things Holiday Pop-Up” page on Facebook.
Remember these Charleston locations?
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.