AMC movie theater in Mattoon to reopen
AMC movie theater in Mattoon to reopen

MATTOON — The AMC Classic Mattoon 10 movie theater is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 3 after being closed since the spring as a COVID-19 public safety precaution.

Leawood, Kansas based AMC reported that its theaters are reopening while following new "AMC Safe & Clean" policies. This reportedly includes reducing touch points such as with contact-free soda pouring, simplified menus for shorter lines at concessions, and reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing.

AMC also reported that masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theater, but guests may temporarily remove their masks in the auditorium while they are having food and drinks there.

The lineup of movies for the reopening includes "Tenet," "New Mutants," "Unhinged" and "The Personal History of David Copperfield," plus a reissue of the Jackie Robinson biopic "42" in honor of its late star, Chadwick Boseman.

Boarman's Roxy Theatre in Shelbyville and The Paris Theater have already reopened for showings of new release films.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

