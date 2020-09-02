AMC movie theater in Mattoon to reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The AMC Classic Mattoon 10 movie theater is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 3 after being closed since the spring as a COVID-19 public safety precaution.

Leawood, Kansas based AMC reported that its theaters are reopening while following new "AMC Safe & Clean" policies. This reportedly includes reducing touch points such as with contact-free soda pouring, simplified menus for shorter lines at concessions, and reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing.

AMC also reported that masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theater, but guests may temporarily remove their masks in the auditorium while they are having food and drinks there.

The lineup of movies for the reopening includes "Tenet," "New Mutants," "Unhinged" and "The Personal History of David Copperfield," plus a reissue of the Jackie Robinson biopic "42" in honor of its late star, Chadwick Boseman.

Boarman's Roxy Theatre in Shelbyville and The Paris Theater have already reopened for showings of new release films.

