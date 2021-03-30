Ameren awards $10,000 each to Charleston, Salvation Army pantries

CHARLESTON — Ameren Transmission Co. has awarded $10,000 each to the Charleston Food Pantry and Salvation Army Food Pantry in Mattoon to help keep their shelves stocked with food and personal care items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ameren Transmission reported that the two grants were made available through the AmerenCares program. Shawn Schukar, president of Ameren Transmission, said in a press release that a key focus of the company is to partner with local nonprofit organizations to improve the quality of life for those communities it serves.