Ameren awards $10,000 each to Charleston, Salvation Army pantries

CHARLESTON — Ameren Transmission Co. has awarded $10,000 each to the Charleston Food Pantry and Salvation Army Food Pantry in Mattoon to help keep their shelves stocked with food and personal care items during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ameren Transmission reported that the two grants were made available through the AmerenCares program. Shawn Schukar, president of Ameren Transmission, said in a press release that a key focus of the company is to partner with local nonprofit organizations to improve the quality of life for those communities it serves.
"We are thrilled to receive a donation from Ameren to use towards our expansion project," said Todd Foster, director of the Charleston Food Pantry. "We will have the ability and space to purchase more food at free or discounted prices with room to store it. That will allow us to take advantage of purchasing power to make our money go further."