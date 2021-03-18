American Legion Quarter Auction to be held in Mattoon

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, March 18. The auction will feature 20 plus vendors. Items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware and more.

The quarter auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects.

This month the proceeds will go to Mattoon Pride 10 and up and 12 and up softball.

The monthly quarter auction has brought in $22,369 for the community projects.

This event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink are available. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.

PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.