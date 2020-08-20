Annual Charleston labor union picnic canceled because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A picnic sponsored by a local labor union council that usually takes place at Fox Ridge State Park each year has been canceled.

The coronavirus outbreak led to the decision to cancel this year's event, according to an announcement from the Mid Illinois Labor Council, the event's organizer.

This year's picnic had been scheduled for Aug. 29, the announcement said. It said plans are being made to have the picnic return in 2021.

The picnic has taken place for the last 43 years on the Saturday before Labor Day. Members of several local unions attend and the event has regularly drawn appearances and speeches by a variety of politicians, the announcement noted.

It said the picnic is named for Rich Dulka, a founding member of the labor council and the Eastern Illinois University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois faculty union.

Dulka, a longtime foreign language professor at EIU, died in 2001, the announcement said.

