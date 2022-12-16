Anonymous donor gifts animal shelter $10K

CHARLESTON — Coles County Animal Shelter Manager Julie Deters' dreams are coming true thanks to a $10,000 check from an anonymous supporter of the shelter's work.

Deters plans to use the money toward a longtime goal of building a gazebo for shelter visitors.

"We get a lot of groups that come out, like CCAR, CTF, nursing homes, and to have a wheelchair accessible area for the residents to sit and take like a smaller dog out and so they can all participate would warm my heart," Deters said. "I think the interaction between the animals and the residents is amazing, so that's always been my goal."

Knowing the donor who wishes to stay anonymous, Deters said this is not the first time the individual has helped make big changes at the shelter. Deters said the person has donated several cat trees as well and "has a soft spot for the shelter and the animals."

The shelter is always seeking donations of all kinds, from toys to food for the animals.

Those interested in donating can leave money at deBuhr's Feed and Seed for the shelter's account. The money in the account goes toward pallets of food for the dogs.

The shelter also welcomes donations of Purina cat food for the felines of the shelter.

For all animals, they seek collars, accessories and treats to give to the animals and potentially send them home with when they find their "furever" home.

Aside from donations, Deters said the shelter can always use volunteers to come help take care of the animals by walking them and playing with them.

Most importantly though, the shelter employees hopes those who are able and ready to give an animal a home will come take a furry friend home before the holidays.

"Come pick out a pet, that's what makes us smile every day," Deters said.

Close 1 of 5 Adoptable cats Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours. Adoptable cats Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours. Adoptable dog Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours. Adoptable dog Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours. Adoptable dog Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours. Adoptable animals 1 of 5 Adoptable cats Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours. Adoptable cats Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours. Adoptable dog Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours. Adoptable dog Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours. Adoptable dog Those interesting in adopting an animal from the Coles County Animal Shelter can come buy to visit with adoptable animals during the shelter's business hours.