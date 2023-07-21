CHARLESTON — The annual
East Central Illinois Antique Tractor Show is scheduled to continue on Saturday, July 22, at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
Antique farm equipment from Case, which is this year's featured tractor, and many other brands have been placed on display throughout the midway. Food vendors are available on site.
Scheduled activities at the show will include tractor games at 9 a.m., a tractor parade at 11 a.m., antique tractor pull at 1 p.m., threshing demonstration at 4:30 p.m., and children's pedal tractor pull at 6 p.m., plus a children's scavenger hunt and a Pheasants Forever exhibit all day.
