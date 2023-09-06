ARCOLA — The upcoming Broomcorn Festival will feature a concert by an "American Idol" contestant, country singer Alex Miller, and performances by "America's Got Talent contestants," the Pompeyo Family Dog Show.

The 52nd annual festival also will offer many returning favorite activities, including the "HUGE Broomcorn Parade," as this celebration of Arcola's broom making history is held Friday through Sunday in downtown Arcola.

Shortly after the festival opens on Friday, Sept. 8, the Pompeyo family's trained canines will take the stage at 11 a.m. for their first free Broomcorn performance.

"They are going to perform multiple shows throughout the weekend. It's going to be a really fun time," said Angie Miller director of the Arcola Chamber of Commerce. Other shows are set for 2:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Longtime community volunteers Greg and Suzi Saunders will be recognized during a reception at 3 p.m. Friday at the Arcola Center and then serve as grand marshals of the parade at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The long procession stretches through neighborhoods on the northeast side of town as it makes its way through the festival area downtown. Miller said the festival will once again include the community's comic precision lawn mower pushing team.

"Everybody comes to see the Lawn Rangers," Miller said.

Other returning Broomcorn favorites will include the National Broom Sweeping Contest at 4 p.m. Friday, a beer pavilion with live music Friday and Saturday nights, and a roster of more than 30 food vendors and more than 70 craft vendors throughout the festival.

Miller said Alex Miller's free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Oak Street Stage will help close out the festival, which is set to conclude at 5 p.m., after a full three days.

"The 'Amazing Arcola' tradition continues," Miller said, adding that she anticipates a big turnout with the good weather in the forecast.

