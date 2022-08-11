Arcola unveiling Benjamin Franklin statue on Saturday

ARCOLA — A statue honoring Benjamin Franklin and his connection to broom corn will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 13, in Arcola.

The statue’s unveiling is set for 11 a.m. at at the train depot, 135 N. Oak St.

Franklin is credited for bringing broom corn seeds to America. The broom corn industry has long been significant to Arcola.

Funded by private donations, the statue was created by sculptor Jerry McKenna, who also created the city’s Raggedy Ann and Andy statue.

The Franklin statue will be located near Arcola’s other public art, including the Hippie Memorial and multiple city-wide murals, at the city's preserved train depot and information center.

Arcola celebrates its ties to the broom corn industry with the annual Broom Corn Festival, set this year for Sept. 9-11.