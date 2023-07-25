MATTOON — A basement fire damaged a two-story house on Shelby Avenue and killed a pet iguana there late Tuesday morning.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported in a press release that its crews were dispatched at 10:55 a.m. to 1508 Shelby Ave. and found smoke coming from a basement window when they arrived.

Crews deployed a handline into the basement and found the fire in a back room there. Additional crews searched the first and second floors for victims, and for any fire extension.

“The occupant was able to escape the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival thanks to being alerted by functioning smoke detectors that were sounding,” said Chief Jeff Hilligoss in the release. There were no injuries reported at this incident.

The fire was knocked down in the basement before flames could extend to the floors above. The fire was considered under control within the first 10 minutes. A pet iguana was found deceased in the basement. There was moderate damage to the basement, and light smoke damage to the remainder of the residence.

Crews were assisted at this scene by the Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Coles and Moultrie counties 911 emergency communications. All fire units cleared the scene by 12:31 p.m. The cause and origin investigation for the fire is ongoing.

“The Mattoon Fire Department would like to remind all residents of the importance of having functioning smoke detectors within your residence. Should you need assistance with your smoke detectors please contact either of the fire stations,” Hilligoss said.

