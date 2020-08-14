Bat research, other projects continue at Coles County's Warbler Ridge

"They are the trees that best provide habitat," he said.

The roosts were installed for bats to use in the time it takes the new trees to grow. The young trees are surrounded by the native grasses to help hide them from hungry deer, Livesay said.

She also said the last shipment of trees, about 20,000 in all, arrived in the spring around the time of the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Restrictions with the virus forced workers to stay at the site to plant the trees, vital work as it would have been a "catastrophic loss" if they weren't planted in time, Livesay said.

A Bloomington, Indiana, organization called Eco Logic oversaw the project and worked with volunteers to plant the trees.

New property acquisition

Meanwhile, other developments for Warbler Ridge include the acquisition of three acres of land at the site's entry area on Daileyville Road, off Illinois Route 130 southeast of Charleston.

Livesay said three families donated the funds for the purchase of the land, which is near a parking area but in a somewhat isolated location.