Battle to plow open Coles County roads gets worse before it gets better

MATTOON — With severe winter weather still holding Central Illinois in its cold grip, accumulated snow and wind-driven drifts are leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.

The combination of constant snowfall and high winds has helped to maintain hazardous conditions on roads that keep most people at home while some attempt to trudge through.

In Coles County, Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said county roads going east and west are getting to be the worst but he is hoping to the roads get plowed before it begins to harden.

"When the snow is just falling it's going to be alright, but when they plow it back some and it gets to be a little slushy, then it will be pretty hard like concrete," Hilgenberg said.

Hilgenberg said most people have heeded their warnings and stayed of the roads but he did help a couple who flew in from Arkansas and got their car stuck while driving to Mattoon.

Luckily, by the time he went out there was already someone else with a pickup truck pulling their car out and he was able to get them situated in a hotel room before flying home tomorrow, Hilgenberg said.

"People have to remember that it's easier for the road crews to clear the road off when they don't have any vehicle to contend with," Hilgenberg said. "Be patient and stay in until the roads get cleared off."

Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said there was one car accident involving two vehicles on 14th Street and Charleston Avenue and thankfully no one was injured. For the most part, people are staying at home, he said.

According to Lee Enterprises meteorologist Matt Holiner, snow totals have been reported as high as 12 inches in Bloomington with parts of Decatur receiving 10.5 inches and Mattoon getting 7 inches.

Light to moderate snow will still continue across Central Illinois and the threat of heavy snow will end by this evening with the last of the flurries ending around 2 a.m. in Mattoon, Holiner said.

As for the weekend, Holiner said lighter winds are expected with no precipitation reported. High temperatures will range from 15 to 25 degrees Friday and 20 to 30 degrees Saturday.

"We did not get as much freezing rain and ice build up as was forecasted so we didn't have any widespread power outages," said Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber. "Snow wise, today was always forecasted to be the difficult day in terms of the wind and snow drifting."

Barber said they still have crews working around the clock with snow plow trucks clearing streets while others manage other jobs around town with loaders and backhoes.

Although winds are not expected to calm down until tomorrow, Barber said the issue now is with the snow being drifted back onto the streets, sometimes even after a plow will finish a route.

"The snows gonna stop tonight and the wind won't stop right away but sooner or later all those things will stop happening and we'll be able to start planning," Barber said.

Just in case, Hilgenburg said a emergency shelter has been set up at First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave., for individuals and families who get stranded on the interstates or county roads.

"You could wait for a tow but things tend slow down so we don't want make people wait in their car for sever hours," Hilligoss said.

The church shelter is not open for regular visits, but for emergency purposes when those individuals and families do not have the money for a hotel room for the night, Hilligoss said.

