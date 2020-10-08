'Be a blessing': Swearingen receives community service award

MATTOON — For the past 17 years, volunteer Gary Swearingen has organized the annual Mattoon Rotary Club drive that collects an average of 20,000 pounds of food per year for local pantries.
Swearingen, managing partner with the SC3F Wealth Management Group, was honored recently by the Mattoon Exchange Club for this and other community service as he plans for the upcoming drive. He said community donations will be even more important this year as the Dec. 5 door-to-door drive is modified due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Exchange Club presented Swearingen with its 2020 Book of Golden Deeds during an award dinner Wednesday night at which club Treasurer Bob Riggert, who nominated him, noted the honoree's years of service to the Mattoon Community Food Center. Riggert said this service also included Swearingen being instrumental in the center obtaining a $25,000 grant from Wells Fargo to purchase a greatly needed large freezer.
"The food pantry is dear to the heart of our club," Riggert said, noting that the Exchange Club has provided 3,500 volunteer hours there so far this year. He said Swearingen worked closely with the center's longtime, volunteer executive director Janet Clark, who passed away last month. "Janet Clark thanked and praised you for what you did to help the food bank."
With Rotary, Swearingen also led fundraising for the Rotary Band Shell in Peterson Park. In addition, he spearheaded fundraising for the Rotary Pavilion that was built in 2019 at Lake Mattoon beach. Fundraising is ongoing to build a playground next to the pavilion.
The award nomination also noted that Swearingen and his wife, Jenny, donated $15,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to benefit "Mobile Miracles," a campaign to fund the purchase of a new dental bus. The bus will provide dental care to area underserved children up to age 18.
Exchange Club President Dick McDaniel said Swearingen has carried out much of his service alongside his wife and their daughters, Kyra and Ella. He called them to the podium when the award was presented to Swearingen.
"Community service often succeeds because of the efforts put forth not only by one individual, but the family of that individual," McDaniel said.
Some of Swearingen's other service has included chairing the annual Rotary Comedy Night fundraiser to provide free heart screenings for high school athletes through Sarah Bush Lincoln and helping create the Eastern Illinois University Community Ambassador Scholarship Program in 2017.
During the award presentation, Swearingen said he is honored to receive the Book of Golden Deeds and he noted the philosophy behind his community service.
"I periodically tell my daughters, 'Don't look to be blessed, be a blessing,'" Swearingen said.
With the upcoming "Janet Clark Memorial Food Drive," Swearingen and Rotary will once again ask volunteers to go door to door to collect nonperishable items for the Mattoon Community Food Center and Salvation Army pantries. This year, he said, volunteers will not gather for breakfast and will instead go directly to their assigned routes at 9 a.m. Dec. 5.
Swearingen said, to minimize contact during the pandemic, the volunteers will likely not knock on doors or ring door bells this year at homes where the residents do not leave food out ahead of time.
"We probably get 40-50 percent of our donations from knocking on doors because people forget," Swearingen said. Consequently, he said Rotary plans to spread the word about the importance of setting out food on the morning of Dec. 5 and it will place monetary donation canisters at various businesses.
Information about volunteering for the food drive or donating is available by calling Swearingen at (217) 208-3078.
