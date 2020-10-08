'Be a blessing': Swearingen receives community service award

"I periodically tell my daughters, 'Don't look to be blessed, be a blessing,'" Swearingen said.

With the upcoming "Janet Clark Memorial Food Drive," Swearingen and Rotary will once again ask volunteers to go door to door to collect nonperishable items for the Mattoon Community Food Center and Salvation Army pantries. This year, he said, volunteers will not gather for breakfast and will instead go directly to their assigned routes at 9 a.m. Dec. 5.

Swearingen said, to minimize contact during the pandemic, the volunteers will likely not knock on doors or ring door bells this year at homes where the residents do not leave food out ahead of time.

"We probably get 40-50 percent of our donations from knocking on doors because people forget," Swearingen said. Consequently, he said Rotary plans to spread the word about the importance of setting out food on the morning of Dec. 5 and it will place monetary donation canisters at various businesses.

Information about volunteering for the food drive or donating is available by calling Swearingen at (217) 208-3078.

