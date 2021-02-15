Big dose of winter weather hits Coles County

Two punches of significant snowfall were set to leave the Coles County area with perhaps double its average amount of snow for February.
The area received about 2½ inches overnight Sunday into Monday with perhaps as much as 8 inches total by the time it ended early Tuesday, according to Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center. He said the two days' total should easily pass the average amount for the month, just more than 4 inches. The total snow for the month up until now was about a one-third of an inch.
"Winter has finally arrived," Craig said. "We've had a pretty mild winter so far."
In addition to the snow, there have been near-record low temperatures to deal with recently after temperatures in November-January were slightly above normal, he added.
"Now, we're getting it all on once in one week," Craig said.
A few inches of snow and single-digit temperatures didn't keep some people from getting out into the elements Monday, whether by choice or by necessity.
Travis Connelly, an employee of Jimmy John's in Mattoon, took the time to shovel snow in the shop's parking lot. He said someone uses a plow to remove snow from most of the lot but he clears walkways and between parking places. Connelly said he wasn't sure if the cleared parking lot would end up serving a large volume of customers or only a few throughout the day.
"Normally, with weather like this it tends to be busy," Connelly said.
Nearby, Bill Butler and Jim Cantele of Varning & Rawlings Heating and Air Conditioning in Neoga braved the severe winter weather to work on the rooftop heating unit at Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken.
"We're making sure they have heat," Butler said
Also, Jim Johns was busy in the restaurant's parking lot plowing snow and said he started plowing for customers at about 1 a.m. Monday.
"I've been to quite a few," Johns said of his work during the biggest snowfall of the season.
Advanced Disposal staff member James Hildebrand was out late Monday morning collecting containers of recyclables as part of a route that stretches from within the Mattoon city limits to the subdivisions south of the Coles County Memorial Airport.
Hildebrand said he was getting through his route all right but had seen several motorists driving too fast for conditions, including one driver that slid through an intersection and then spun out while accelerating away.
"That was interesting to watch," Hildebrand said.
Mattoon resident Bernie Walk was out using his still relatively new snow blower to clear off sidewalks in his neighborhood along Bell Avenue. Walk said he purchased the snow blower before last winter, which was relatively mild, and was pleased to see how well its paddle system for wet snow handled the work on Monday.
The snow, wind chills and forecast led to the cancellation of Monday classes at Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College, and Lake Land also will be closed Tuesday.
Public schools were already closed for the Presidents Day holiday on Monday but were already announcing Monday afternoon that there would be no in-person instruction on Tuesday, based on the forecast.
Instead, Mattoon and Charleston schools will be using a state-allowed option this year to allow remote learning instead of canceling school altogether during times of bad weather. The Oakland school district planned to use a traditional snow day on Tuesday.
On Monday, Charleston Superintendent Todd Vilardo said making such an early announcement is unusual but district officials wanted to provide advance notice. He said district officials believe road crews will work diligently to clear roads but have "little confidence that the weather will allow for the safest of travels" Tuesday morning.
Snow routes in the city of Charleston were in effect and that will likely remain the case for some time, city Public Works Director Curt Buescher said. Snow routes are used any time there's 2 inches or more of snow accumulation and remain in place until the streets are cleared.
Vehicles can't be parked on the streets covered by the snow routes and will be towed if parked there. The snow routes cover parts of Grant, Harrison, Jackson and Monroe avenues and parts of Sixth, Seventh, 10th and 11th streets.
Craig said it "had been awhile" since the area saw similar winter conditions in such a short period of time. There were times of "significant snow and significant freezes" in January 2011 and 2013, he said.
Before the current bout, Coles County had received just more than 6 inches of snow for the winter, while the average for the entire season is 19 inches, he said. The conditions are expected to continue until this weekend or the first of next week, Craig also said.