Big dose of winter weather hits Coles County

Two punches of significant snowfall were set to leave the Coles County area with perhaps double its average amount of snow for February.

The area received about 2½ inches overnight Sunday into Monday with perhaps as much as 8 inches total by the time it ended early Tuesday, according to Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center. He said the two days' total should easily pass the average amount for the month, just more than 4 inches. The total snow for the month up until now was about a one-third of an inch.

"Winter has finally arrived," Craig said. "We've had a pretty mild winter so far."

In addition to the snow, there have been near-record low temperatures to deal with recently after temperatures in November-January were slightly above normal, he added.

"Now, we're getting it all on once in one week," Craig said.

A few inches of snow and single-digit temperatures didn't keep some people from getting out into the elements Monday, whether by choice or by necessity.