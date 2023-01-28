 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

'Bigger than Roe' Charleston Women's March held

  • 0

On a day like today 50 years ago a landmark decision was made by the country's highest court stating the constitution gave people the right to choose to have an abortion.

CHARLESTON — A "Bigger Than Roe" Charleston Women's March was held Sunday, Jan. 22, in front of Eastern Illinois University's Old Main in support of abortion rights nationwide.

The Lincoln Avenue Progressives helped organized the Charleston march, during which participants held signs as they walked along Lincoln Avenue/Illinois Route 16. Director Silver Damsen said the event drew more than 10 participants, including Eastern faculty and students.

Women's march

Jeannie Ludlow and Anita Shelton take part in the Bigger Than Roe Charleston Women's March on Sunday, Jan. 22, in front of Eastern Illinois University's Old Main.

A national women's march was also held Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin, and other Bigger Than Roe marches were held across the country that day to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that legalized abortion nationwide. The current court overturned that decision on June 24, 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

50 years since Roe V Wade

50 years since Roe V Wade

On a day like today 50 years ago a landmark decision was made by the country's highest court stating the constitution gave people the right to…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News