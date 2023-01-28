'Bigger than Roe' Charleston Women's March held

CHARLESTON — A "Bigger Than Roe" Charleston Women's March was held Sunday, Jan. 22, in front of Eastern Illinois University's Old Main
in support of abortion rights nationwide.
The
Lincoln Avenue Progressives helped organized the Charleston march, during which participants held signs as they walked along Lincoln Avenue/Illinois Route 16. Director Silver Damsen said the event drew more than 10 participants, including Eastern faculty and students.
Jeannie Ludlow and Anita Shelton take part in the Bigger Than Roe Charleston Women's March on Sunday, Jan. 22, in front of Eastern Illinois University's Old Main.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LINCOLN AVENUE PROGRESSIVES
A national women's march was also held Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin, and other Bigger Than Roe marches were held across the country that day to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that legalized abortion nationwide. The current court overturned that decision on June 24, 2022.
