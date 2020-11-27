Black Friday shopping continues in Mattoon amid COVID-19 precautions

Maranda Poulter of Mattoon said she still visited Joann Fabrics and Crafts first thing as part of her family's annual Black Friday trip, but said they might need to modify their traditional post-shopping breakfast due to COVID-19 precautions.

"I don't know how that is going to work this year because not many places are open," Poulter said.

Many retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day but beefed up their safety protocols to reassure wary customers about coming in on Black Friday. Stores have also moved their doorbuster deals online and ramped up curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends and they head into the dark days of winter with the pandemic still raging.

“Black Friday is still critical," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “No retailer wants it to be tarnished. It's still vital to get their consumers spending and get consumers into the holiday mood."

The day after Thanksgiving has been losing its luster as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season for the past several years, with more stores offering holiday discounts throughout the month. Still, Black Friday is expected to remain the busiest shopping day of the year even this year, according to ShopperTrak.