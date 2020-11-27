Black Friday shopping continues in Mattoon amid COVID-19 precautions

MATTOON — Lacey Feken of Shelbyville was on a Black Friday mission when she headed to the Cross County Mall with her daughter and two nieces.
"I'm a bargain hunter. Saving money is my biggest thing and I love the idea of, 'I have to get this and get that before it's gone,'" Feken said while carrying a shopping bag full of candles and hand sanitizer. "I just saved $137 at Bath & Body Works. I'm super excited. This is the best time to buy this stuff."
Feken said she usually does not shop online and she felt confident going out Friday while taking COVID-19 precautions. Feken; her 10-year-old daughter, Khloe Beck; and nieces, 11-year-old Isabelle Perry and 12-year-old Dalanie Perry, wore protective masks to the mall and Walmart.
Black Friday shopping at the mall began with JCPenney, the west anchor store, opening at 5 a.m. The number of shoppers appeared to steadily increase as the morning went on and other stores began opening. Rural King, the east anchor, was open on Thanksgiving and at 6 a.m. Friday.
JCPenney General Manager Tricia Murdock said there were customers waiting outside when she and her staff opened the store, which was encouraging to see in a shopping season disrupted by COVID-19.
"It's a lot different than in past years, but we are seeing some business, so that is good," Murdock said.
The customers checked out sales on apparel, small kitchen appliances and more amid signs advising them to wear masks, use the available hand sanitizer and maintain social distance.
Because of increasing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled shopping in crowded stores during the holidays a “higher risk” activity and says people should limit any in-person shopping. That directive dovetails with state-restrictions which limit the number people allowed in retail outlets and prohibits indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars.
Stacy St. John of Mattoon and her grown daughter, Shyanne, said JCPenney and Bath & Body Works were among some of the stores they visited on Friday.
St. John said she enjoys the shared experience of shopping on Black Fridays among crowds of other customers. She noted that there were not as many vehicles in the mall parking lot by mid-morning as there had been by then in previous years.
COVID-19 concerns likely deterred many prospective shoppers, St. John said. Both said and her daughter added that they still felt comfortable shopping that day.
"We both work in healthcare. We are already around (COVID-19) everyday and we know the precautions we have to take to keep ourselves and others healthy," St. John said.
Kayla Nichols of Mode said she and most of those in her small shopping group Friday have already had COVID-19 and recovered from the mild symptoms they experienced, so they are familiar with the coronavirus and feel comfortable going out while taking precautions.
Nichols she was on the hunt for deals for her and her family while shopping at the Shelbyville Walmart and at the mall.
Georgia Henderson of Toledo visited Maurices and others stores at the mall in accompaniment with her grandson and "shopping buddy," Dwayne Hills. The 7-year-old sported an elf hat, plus a protective mask like his grandmother's.
"As long as you are safe about it, it's nice to get out," Henderson said. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Henderson said she had been holding off on a shopping trip until a special occasion like Black Friday. "It's nice to go out and actually look at things."
Maranda Poulter of Mattoon said she still visited Joann Fabrics and Crafts first thing as part of her family's annual Black Friday trip, but said they might need to modify their traditional post-shopping breakfast due to COVID-19 precautions.
"I don't know how that is going to work this year because not many places are open," Poulter said.
Many retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day but beefed up their safety protocols to reassure wary customers about coming in on Black Friday. Stores have also moved their doorbuster deals online and ramped up curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends and they head into the dark days of winter with the pandemic still raging.
“Black Friday is still critical," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “No retailer wants it to be tarnished. It's still vital to get their consumers spending and get consumers into the holiday mood."
The day after Thanksgiving has been losing its luster as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season for the past several years, with more stores offering holiday discounts throughout the month. Still, Black Friday is expected to remain the busiest shopping day of the year even this year, according to ShopperTrak.
The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, is predicting that shoppers will be looking for reasons to celebrate. The trade group expects sales for the November and December period to increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019, compared with a 4% increase the year before. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5% over the past five years.
“After all they’ve been through, we think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday,” said NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.
Thanksgiving Day hit a new record online as spending reached $5.1 billion, up 21.5% compared to a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures sales at 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers. Among the most popular items were Lego sets, Barbie toys, and kid scooters, HP laptops, and Apple Watches, according to Adobe. The popularity of Netflix’s “Queen’s Gambit” has boosted sales for chess-related items.
Walmart, which spread out its Black Friday deals over several weekends, said its most popular deals included this year’s new gaming consoles, wireless headphones, home appliances like the Keurig K-Compact and Anker Edufy Robotic Vacuum.
Black Friday is projected to generate $10 billion in online sales, a 39% bump from the year ago period, according to Adobe. And Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, will remain the biggest online shopping day of the year with $12.7 billion in sales, a 35% jump.
