HUMBOLDT — The replacement of the Flat Branch bridge just south of Humboldt will begin Friday, June 9, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced
A complete closure of U.S. 45 will be necessary for the replacement of the bridge. A detour route utilizing Interstate 57 will be posted. Work is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.
Only local traffic will be permitted on U.S. 45 between County Highway 18 north of Mattoon and Illinois 133 in Arcola.
