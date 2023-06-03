HUMBOLDT — The replacement of the Flat Branch bridge just south of Humboldt will begin Friday, June 9, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced

A complete closure of U.S. 45 will be necessary for the replacement of the bridge. A detour route utilizing Interstate 57 will be posted. Work is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.

Only local traffic will be permitted on U.S. 45 between County Highway 18 north of Mattoon and Illinois 133 in Arcola.

The Fastest-Growing Jobs in Construction 4. Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers The construction industry recovered faster from COVID shutdowns than other sectors Construction industry employment is projected to grow slower than average over the next decade 15. Computer and information systems managers 14. Electricians 13. Market research analysts and marketing specialists 12. Financial managers 11. Construction managers 10. Floor layers, except carpet, wood, and hard tiles 9. Tile and stone setters 8. Telecommunications line installers and repairers 7. Mechanical door repairers 6. Software developers 5. Lawyers 3. Logisticians 2. Solar photovoltaic installers 1. Wind turbine service technicians