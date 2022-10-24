Burn ban in Coles County to lift with forecasted rainfall

CHARLESTON — Emergency response officials are optimistic that a ban on open burning in Coles County will be lifted following rainfall that is in the forecast for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 25.

All the rural fire protection districts in Coles County and the county Emergency Management Agency agreed to institute a precautionary burn ban starting Saturday evening due to windy, dry weather conditions that had increased the risk of fires rapidly spreading in farm fields and elsewhere.

"They are optimistic that the rainfall (Tuesday) will bring us some much needed moisture," said Dominic Baima, public information officer with the Lincoln Fire Protection District, which has stations in Charleston, Mattoon and Lerna.

Rural fire protection districts in portions of Clark and Cumberland counties also enacted bans on open burning over the weekend.

Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said he had not received reports of any field or grass fires in rural Coles County as of early Monday afternoon but noted that he did need to use his personal fire extinguisher to help put out a trash fire in the country on the way to a meeting that morning in Charleston. He said conditions were already dry enough that a ban on open burning could have been instituted on Thursday or Friday.

"We were hoping we might get a little rainfall late last week but that didn't happen," Hilgenberg said.

The local fire risk has decreased somewhat recently because most of the soybean crop in Coles County has been harvested, Hilgenberg said. He said dry soybean plants at harvesttime tend to be more flammable than corn stalks, which contain more moisture. He said farmers also have started tillage work in harvested fields, which creates a natural fire break.

Baima said Lincoln Fire crews assisted fellow volunteer firefighters from the Ashmore and Oakland fire protection districts with a field fire on Oct. 17 between those two communities. He said crews from the Brocton and Kansas districts were also called in to assist with getting the fire under control and extinguished during windy conditions.

"The wind was kind of pushing that fire a little bit," Baima said.

Wind can cause embers from a bonfire, rural leaf and limb burning, and other sources to blow through the air and quickly ignite nearby fuel, Baima said. The resulting flames can work up into wooden fence rows or the siding along the foundation of a structure, he said.

Baima advised those using open burning to clear away any brush ahead of time, always monitor their fires, keep large quantities of water on hand to extinguish the fire if needed, and have shovels or other tools available to toss dirt onto the flames or create a fire break.

"We hope the burn ban will keep everyone mindful," Baima said. "Sometimes something innocuous can get out of control very quickly."