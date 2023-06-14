CASEY — Longtime angler Jeremy Baysinger has often shared his catch of catfish from Midwestern rivers with family and friends by holding fish fries for them.

"I have always had a lot of people complement my fish," the Casey resident said. "I thought, 'They really like my fish, so maybe the public would.'"

This idea eventually led to Baysinger and his wife, Jenn, launching their J.B.'s Twisted Catfish food truck last summer, including being open at the annual Labor Day weekend Popcorn Festival in their hometown. In their second season, the Baysingers have been taking their fried catfish nuggets farther afield and plan to make their Coles County debut Friday through Sunday at the softball tournament at the Roundhouse Sports Complex in Mattoon.

Baysinger, who works at the Evapco factory in Greenup, said he began preparing for their food truck venture a few years ago by starting to gradually build the trailer that now houses the Twisted Catfish. He developed the moving kitchen and the menu with the help of his wife, who had worked in the food service industry in the past.

For their signature item, the couple uses U.S. farm-raised catfish exclusively. Baysinger said he coats the catfish in a thin layer of corn meal-based dry seasoning breading.

"There is not too much breading, and a lot more fish," Baysinger said.

The veteran fish fry host added that he cooks with a spicy Cajun seasoning breading at home that he plans to add to the Twisted Catfish in the future.

The food truck's menu currently includes a catfish platter with a baked bean recipe that the couple found while doing preparatory research, plus coleslaw and pickles.

Baysinger said he had never been a fan of traditional fish tacos at restaurants, so he tried putting a catfish twist on the tacos and was pleased with the results. Catfish tacos are now a fixture on the menu.

Baysinger said the food truck's catfish can be topped with lime dill flavor J.B.'s Twisted Sauce, which he and his wife developed after trying various flavor and seasoning combinations.

"It just ended up pairing really well with the fish," Baysinger said, adding that the sauce also goes well with chicken and other entrees.

For the Mattoon Cobras' USSSA Central State Softball Tourney, Baysinger said they will only offer catfish platters out of deference to other food vendors there.

He said they do plan to serve a new breakfast burrito, not catfish related, and coffee Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The Twisted Catfish will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or later Saturday and Sunday.

Jen Baysinger noted that the Twisted Catfish recently headed to the Chandelier Barn Market in Montgomery, Ind. They also have a smaller trailer ready for taking part in their first Covered Bridge Festival this fall in the Rockville, Ind., area.

"We are reaching out. We are getting more confident about going to bigger places like that," Jen Baysinger said, adding that multiple-day events enable them to maximize the fresh catfish that they need to prepare ahead of time. "We don't just pull stuff out of the freezer and fry it. That is what makes it so good."

Photos: Arthur, Casey Labor Day weekend 2022 festivals Grilled cheese Casey popcorn Cheese carving Casey magic show Cheese Festival zipline Cheese carving judges