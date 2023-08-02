CHARLESTON — Event planner David Halsey returned to his Charleston hometown from Chicago three years ago and subsequently opened two shops on the courthouse square.

Halsey has run his Castle & Cottage home décor shop and Lolaviola gourmet food and kitchenware shops while continuing to plan fundraisers and other special events, a field that he has worked in for approximately 30 years.

“I still do work (in Chicago). I go back and forth a lot between Charleston and Chicago,” Halsey said, adding that emails, social media and video conferencing have helped minimize time on the road.

The International Live Events Association’s Greater Chicago Chapter has announced that it plans to honor “visionary event maestro” Halsey for his work on Thursday, Aug. 3, by presenting him with a lifetime achievement award during the Spark Awards 2023 ceremony at the Amazing Space venue.

“David’s creativity and dedication have made a profound impact on the event industry, from Chicago to the national stage. With iconic events like the White Haute Party in Miami and international recognition for his floral designs, he’s a true inspiration,” the Greater Chicago Chapter announcement said.

Halsey said he is still getting used to the idea of being presented with a lifetime achievement award but is honored to be among the ranks of the other event planners who have received them over the decades.

The Charleston native’s events have ranged from weddings and other small functions to his regular work with the St. Nicholas Ball fundraiser for Catholic Charities and the annual gala for Chicago Public Media.

Halsey said he is glad to have been part of events that have been happy milestones in his clients’ personal lives and that have raised tens of thousands of dollars for charitable causes.

“It’s good to know what I have done has made an impact on people’s lives for the better,” Halsey said.

The move back to Charleston was sparked by the wish to live closer to his family and by the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the event planning industry for a time, Halsey said.

Since returning to his hometown, Halsey also has been active with Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce’s Saturday morning farmers market on the courthouse square and other local special events.

City Tourism/Special Events Supervisor Lori Henderson said Halsey has helped select decorations for the courthouse tree for Christmas in the Heart of Charleston and lent his organizational talents to this annual event.

Henderson said Halsey also has been actively participating in the Charleston CAN community planning efforts. She added that his personal investment through his shops has been an important part of the revitalization that the square has experienced the past few years.

“Good design and beautiful spaces can be created, even in a small rural community, we congratulate David for this prestigious honor and thank him for sharing his talents with the community,” Henderson said.

Castle & Cottage is located on the north side of the square and Lolaviola, named after Halsey’s grandmothers Lola Taylor and Viola Halsey, is located on the west side. He also operates a Loft @ the Courthouse Square Airbnb above Castle & Cottage.

