CHARLESTON — A community planning effort has started this spring with a focus on goals near term, such as painting streetlight poles around the courthouse square, and long term, like building a recreation trail bridge across the Embarras River.

The Governor's Rural Affairs Council, including Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton via a video link, learned about this planning process during its meeting on Tuesday at Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library. Some of the council members then toured the square to see some of the shops and buildings that are part of economic development efforts there.

"I am really impressed with all the work you have done," Stratton told Charleston CAN community planning group members during the meeting, adding that the council would help connect this group with possible grant and support service opportunities.

Charleston CAN began its efforts in March through the MAPPING the Future of Our Community program, offered by the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University. They have scheduled a "maintaining the momentum" meeting for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Ave.

MAPPING is a process by which local leaders and volunteers create a long-range vision for the community's future and a plan of action for achieving it. Charleston CAN has formed committees to focus on arts, EIU campus and community relations, history and tourism, parks and recreation, shopping and dining, and beautification.

For the arts committee, member Charlotte England said their biggest goal is to establish a facility that can be a "home for the arts" off campus. The facility could offer space for a gallery, workshop, meetings, rehearsals and more.

"We need a place for some of these things to take form," England said of further developing local art programs. "We want to be a home for community arts in Charleston."

Regarding campus relations, committee member Greg Cooper said they have formed a collaborative work group of EIU and Charleston representatives to address issues of common interest. He said they also hope to improve public transportation in Charleston, where the Panther Express Shuttle currently only serves EIU students and staff.

Tourism committee member Bill Lair said they intend to further promote Abraham Lincoln's ties to Charleston and other local history. He said this will include rededicating the newly refurbished namesake bronze statues at the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum and commemorating the newly installed, historically accurate windows at the courthouse.

Regarding parks and recreation, committee member Adam Fifield said are seeking funding to build a recreation trail bridge over the Embarras River at Lake Charleston. He said this will enable hikers and bicyclists to safely travel from the lake to the adjacent Warbler Ridge Conservation Area without having to cross Illinois Route 130.

"That will help us to become a destination point," Fifield said of connecting these two large trail systems. He noted that the lake trails also connect to paved pathways at the new 44-acre Linder Sports Complex in Charleston.

Other Charleston CAN programs include the ongoing painting of all the streetlights on the square and a partnership with the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce's shop and dine local program. Their marketing materials include a monarch to symbolize Charleston being the "Butterfly Capital" of Illinois for its habitat development efforts.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with you," Stratton said.

Close Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal. Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school. Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center. Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School. Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richter work on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty. Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore. Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade. The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Charleston high School, 2022-2023 This collection of photos shows highlights from coverage of the 2022-23 academic year at Charleston High School Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal. Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school. Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center. Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School. Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richter work on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty. Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore. Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade. The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex.