CHARLESTON — Crews from Urbana-based Davis-Houk Mechanical, Inc. can currently be found assisting with construction projects at Lake Land College, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, and other area locations.

DHM co-owner and President Chris Rennels, a Coles County native, said their busy work schedule in the area is part of what led them to decide to open a branch office and workshop in Charleston. The mechanical contractor company has renovated the former Baldwin Pontiac-Buick dealership building, 825 W. Lincoln Ave., and plans to put it into operation later this month.

"We’ve been fortunate over the years to increase our market share in the Charleston, Mattoon, Effingham, Paris and Marshall areas and have had a desire to serve that market better with a local presence," Rennels said. He added, "We couldn’t be more excited to come to the Charleston community."

Aside from the business opportunity there, Rennels said he feels connected to Charleston because he grew up in Ashmore and went through the Charleston school district. He said his family all still lives in that area.

"It’s been my goal to not only serve this area but to have a true presence and to be active in the community," Rennels said.

To achieve that goal, Rennels said he contacted broker/partner John Inyart with TCI Realty of Charleston last spring and asked him to keep an eye out for a building that DHM could consider using as a branch office.

Inyart, a longtime businessman and former mayor, called Rennels about the former Baldwin dealership building when it became available. The dealership closed in 2007 and its building has housed a variety of businesses since, most recently a haircare product shop in its office and auto detailing in its workshop. The building is located at the northeast corner of Lincoln/Illinois 16 and Douglas Street at the west entrance to Charleston.

"We felt like it was the perfect size and location for us," Rennels said. "The building was in need of some upgrades, but with the line of work we are in, we knew we could give it a face lift that would serve our needs and also improve the looks of the corner coming into town."

DHM has refurbished the front of the 11,381-square-foot building and placed its logo on the facade. The front space has been renovated to offer offices, including for Rennels, plus a conference room and areas for printing and spreading out large blueprints. DHM has filled in the former dealership's vehicle jack pits and motor oil drainage trench to get the cavernous workshop ready for mechanical contractor use.

Mayor Brandon Combs said during the Charleston City Council meeting Tuesday evening that the building DHM has renovated looks good. He also noted that construction is proceeding on the new car wash at the Lambo's BP service station, 200 W. Lincoln Ave., and on a blood plasma donor center along the east end of this roadway.

"We haven't seen this much activity along Lincoln Avenue in a long time," Combs said.

DHM, co-owned by Rennels and Brad Houk, was founded in 2005. The contractor provides engineering, construction and service of HVAC and plumbing systems for residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, K-12 schools and universities. The company performs these services with trades that include plumbers, pipefitters, sheet metal workers, service technicians and insulators. Rennels said they have 161 employees, including local ones.

Rennels said DHM is working on Sarah Bush Lincoln's critical care unit addition and Hospice House, Lake Land College's Neal Hall renovation, Charleston school district's 400 wing renovation and Cumberland school district's geothermal system, with the Emerald Acres Sports Connection shopping center in Mattoon and other projects in development. DHM also works for several local industrial facilities on a regular basis.

As a start-up business 18 years ago, Rennels said they had a desire to pursue work that was much beyond their resources and capabilities at the time. With every year, he said they have recruited new employees with outstanding work ethic, unbelievable talent and a desire to make DHM better each day.

"It’s humbling when there are so many people with the desire for us succeed every step of the way," Rennels said. "Every time we have taken a step of growth, we have tried to make sure that what we are doing is for the good of both our employees and our clients. Even though it seems to oversimplify business, that model has always worked for us. I think when you move forward with faith and trust those around you, it’s amazing what you can accomplish."

