CHARLESTON — Davis-Houk Mechanical, Inc. co-owner and Vice President Brad Houk said they have been headquartered in Urbana, his hometown, since starting up in 2005.

Now, Houk said this mechanical contractor company has a branch location in eastern Coles County, where co-owner and President Chris Rennels grew up and his extended family continues to reside.

"We could not be more proud of that," Houk, a project manager, said during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for DHM's newly opened facility at 825 W. Lincoln Ave. in Charleston.

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce organized this ceremony at the branch location in the former Baldwin Pontiac-Buick dealership building, which has been renovated and repurposed in recent weeks.

A large crowd of community members and about two dozen of DHM's approximately 160 employees turned out on Friday and filled the 11,381-square-foot building's former showroom, which has been converted into office space. The building is located at the northeast corner of Lincoln/Illinois 16 and Douglas Street at the west entrance to town.

Rennels, who grew up in Ashmore and graduated from Charleston High School, said DHM has received an overwhelming welcome in the community since announcing plans for its branch location.

The mechanical engineer, who is also an alumnus of Lake Land College, said the company has developed a good market base in Coles County during the last three years with the help of its local service team.

"They have already been going great guns down here with some great clients," Rennels said. "We are just looking to serve them better and to try to expand on that even more."

The company provides engineering, construction, and service of HVAC and plumbing systems for residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, K-12 schools and universities. It performs these services with trades that include plumbers, pipefitters, sheet metal workers, service technicians and insulators.

DHM is working on Sarah Bush Lincoln's critical care unit addition and Hospice House, Lake Land College's Neal Hall renovation, Charleston school district's 400 wing renovation and Cumberland school district's geothermal system, with the Emerald Acres Sports Connection shopping center in Mattoon and other projects in development.

"We are excited to be part of the community," Rennels said. Houk added that, "In Charleston, we have a lot of opportunities to go a lot of different places."

Photos: Benet Academy 4, Charleston 3 at State Softball Finals