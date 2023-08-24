MATTOON — Ground was ceremonially broken Thursday morning on the planned 21,000-square-foot Defense Depot firearms range and store on the northwest side of town.

The developers reported that Central Roofing LLC of Sullivan plans to proceed with construction soon so this facility can open in summer 2024 at 2885 East County Road 800N, along Illinois Route 121. It will carry firearms, ammunition, outdoor sports items, and more.

Central Roofing co-owners William and Tasha Bates, part owners of the Defense Depot with their business partners, said it will offer a range with six, 25-yard traditional target retrieval systems and two VIP smart retrieval systems. Tasha Bates' Luxes Designs has designed this facility.

Business partner Ryan Fultz said the two VIP systems will be particularly handy for area law enforcement officers whose departments have signed up ahead of time to use this section of the range.

"In the VIP lanes, they can put in their department's name and their badge number, and they can go through the training courses for their departments," Fultz said.

Regarding a question from Mayor Rick Hall at the groundbreaking, Fultz said the Defense Depot team has already been in contact with the Mattoon Police Department about using this facility. He said Mattoon officers' first year of usage there will be given to them.

"It's something we are going to do to give back and help Mattoon PD," Fultz said of the facility, which will offer two large classrooms for law enforcement.

Fultz noted that the Defense Depot also is slated to sell ammunition, protective gear, uniforms and other supplies to police agencies through its law enforcement wholesale program, which will be directed by Dylan Short.

Law enforcement officers and the general public will be able to utilize the Defense Depot's range, where a selection of firearms will be available to rent for range use, as well as the facility's two virtual training rooms.

"There are over 150 different scenarios that you can pick from," Fultz said of the virtual training rooms.

The Defense Depot, where Matt Harden will serve as CEO, also is set to offer five axe throwing lanes, concealed carry and self-defense classes, and secured locker room for members to keep their firearms at the facility.

A currently appointment-only storefront for the Defense Depot is already open at 1312 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.

"If we can get enough interest, we are wanting to possibly add on and do an indoor trap shooting and skeet shooting range," William Bates said.

Executive Director Ed Dowd with the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, which organized the groundbreaking, said Lake Land College's new skeet and trap shooting team could potentially be among many potential users of the Defense Depot's services.

"A lot of people are really excited about this," Dowd said.

