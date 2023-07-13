MATTOON — Colton Anderson grew up working out at JD’s Health Club and seeing athletes from that gym compete for the titles of Mr. and Mrs. Mattoon at local powerlifting meets.

Now, the 28-year-old fitness entrepreneur owns the gym of his youth, redubbed Relentless Fitness, and has revived the local powerlifting meet tradition with the Battle for the Bagel. The inaugural Battle was held last year, and the second edition is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Peterson Park, at the outset of Bagelfest week.

Anderson said had been wanting the bring back the Mr. and Mrs. Mattoon competitions. He said Bagelfest has provided a great opportunity for local lifters to put their training into practice while vying for these titles on the open-air stage of the Rotary Band Shell in front of a cheering audience.

"It's cool to hear the voices of the crowd out there in the park," Anderson said, adding that he encourages community members to turn out and show their support. "It's really cool to bring that stage-like atmosphere that you don't get at a lot of other meets."

Each Battle for the Bagel participant gets three attempts on bench pressing and on dead lifting to achieve their personal best scores. Anderson said participants do not need to be a member of any powerlifting organizations and can wear their regular gym clothes in the competition. Registration is still open by calling him at 217-273-7386.

City Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said the Battle for the Bagel has been a fun addition to Bagelfest that calls back to the various community-oriented competitions of the festival's early years.

The powerlifting meet will be preceded on Saturday by the Miss Bagelfest pageants at The Fields Church, with the Little Miss competition at noon and the other categories at 2 p.m.

Anderson said he anticipates that newly crowned members of the Miss Bagelfest court will once again pay a visit to the meet as their first festival week activity. In addition, he said Relentless Fitness and Battle for the Bagel participants will make a return appearance to the Bagelfest parade, set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, this year.

"We threw a lift party down Broadway Avenue last year," Anderson said of their trailer-mounted gym.

Anderson, who is the student ministry leader at Truth & Grace Fellowship, also organizes an annual Christmas Classic powerlifting meet at his gym and volunteers as an assistant football and strength coach at Mattoon High School.

The Mattoon native played on the high school's Green Wave football team and was one of the students in the inaugural Coles County ClassE high school entrepreneur class session in 2012-2013.

"I had that entrepreneur seed planted in me with ClassE," Anderson said of operating his own gym. He now invites other fitness entrepreneurs, such as the new Savage Rep Fitness apparel business in Charleston, to have booths at the Battle for the Bagel.

Founding ClassE teacher Jeanne Dau said Anderson has given back to ClassE and other young entrepreneurs by speaking to new students in current teacher Vince Walk's classes and to youth in her Camp Start-up summer programs.

Dau said she has been glad to see Anderson and fellow inaugural ClassE alumnus Rhydon Vassay, owner of Speedrobo Games, start businesses in the community after their college studies, while other have launched side businesses here.

"It's a long-term economic development plan," Dau said. "These programs are working."

