MATTOON — Those looking to get their fix of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in a new building in Mattoon are out of luck.

The owners of the popular Mattoon restaurant have announced it will not be reopening following a fire that did extensive damage to the building last year.

“We are sad to announce that due to complications with the insurance company, financing, and the franchise, Lee’s will not be reopening," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page read.

"We would like to thank the community for its support over the 50 years it was open. We will miss being part of the community, the camaraderie with customers and coworkers alike and of course the chicken. We are grateful for all the memories we’ve made, the people we’ve met, and the chance to serve for so many years."

Lee’s is best known for its fried chicken and iced tea. With the announced closing of the Mattoon restaurant at 800 Charleston Ave., the closest location is now 58 miles away in Danville.

Drew Banks, the owner of the restaurant, said the decision was made this week and not taken lightly.

“It was just kind of a stack up of things," he said, citing issues with the insurance company and the franchise. "So kind of those two things, with how long everything has taken to move, we decided that we were going to be done with it,” Banks said.

The Mattoon location would have celebrated its 50th anniversary this year if it had remained open. The building was demolished Feb. 2.

Barb and Larry Lawson owned and operated Lee’s from 1973 to 2018 when they handed it down to their grandson, Banks.

“(My grandparents) supported (the decision) given the climate and everything today given how volatile the economy has been. They were upset to hear that’s the decision we’d come to, but they were very understanding about it,” Banks said.

Barb and Larry's children and grandchildren had grown up and worked in the restaurant over the past decades leaving plenty of memories.

“It’s still kind of processing a little bit… Every now and then I think of weird small memories of stupid stuff that I’m upset that I’m not going to experience again,” Banks said.

Banks announced plans to build an updated restaurant on the same site earlier this year.

The restaurant’s Facebook post was flooded with comments expressing people’s sadness at the news but understanding as well.

“Drew, Larry and Barb - you have served Mattoon well for many years. The restaurant life is a hard one with little gratitude. You have been good neighbors to AECU (Area Educational Credit Union), and we will miss you,” Kerry Fearn said.

Mechelle Steenburg wrote, “Mattoon has lost a treasure for sure.”

