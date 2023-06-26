MATTOON — Go-kart racing remains the marquee event at Zax Trax & Axe as this track marks its fifth anniversary since opening, but new manager Steven Hite has made plans for offering additional activities there.

Those activities will include a Jeep Night event 6-9 p.m. July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1 — the first Friday of each month — when enthusiasts are invited to show off their Jeeps at this 8-acre site at 1120 Old State Road and try them out on its dirt track.

"I hope to come up with other things to expand the park and expand the experience," Hite said of Zax Trax, which Dan Haifley of Mattoon and his family opened in 2018 and still own. As an example, Hite has opened the site's dirt track for use by those who want to bring their ATVs, bikes or other off-roading vehicles there for a ride.

For some of the expanded activities, Hite said he has taken inspiration from the monthly Cruisin’ Broadway events that are held in downtown Mattoon. In addition to the Jeep Nights, he has already scheduled Pickup Nights for 6-9 p.m. July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 — the first Saturday of each month — and has other auto shows in the works.

Hite said he also intends to expand the menu at Zax Trax's concession stand, which offers ice cream and cold drinks. In the meantime, Hite said he has been bringing in food truck options.

Zax Trax has offered an axe throwing activity area, meeting World Axe Throwing League specifications, for a few years now. Some of the other activities there include oversized croque with dodge balls and tire wickets, plus a sand box area with a firetruck cab that children can climb through. Hite said he hopes to create more intergenerational activities at this site, which can be reserved for occasions such as birthday parties.

Visitors can still whip around the site's oval-shaped paved track in go-karts, with up to four drivers competing at a time. Hite said he and his staff have been sprucing up the look of the carts.

"We are getting some wraps so they look more like race cars," Hite said.

Haifley, whose son Zachary is Zax Trax's namesake, said he has known Hite for nearly 30 years, going back to when they were both administrators at the Indiana Fundamental Bible College. Haifley said Hite's professional background includes working in management at Walt Disney World in Florida and owning a bungee jumping business, so he is glad to have his old friend oversee Zax Trax.

"He knows what he is doing. He is a good manager," Haifley said. "I think if we continue on the road we are going, we will do well."

Hite, who lives in Elkhart, Ind., has been commuting to Mattoon to manage Zax Trax, open 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10-9 p.m. Saturday, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday each week and by appointment. Hite said his day job is serving as marketing director for ObeCo Inc., which makes netting for boats, recreational vehicles, and other industries.

Despite the long commute, Hite said he has enjoyed getting back to his roots in amusements and special events. He also has been a volunteer with Boy Scouts organizations for almost 30 years now and is leader of Troop 12 out of New Paris, Indiana.

"Setting up events is right up my alley and that's why I love doing it," Hite said.

